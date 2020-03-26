April 7 vote must be postponed -- Greg Smith

Gov. Tony Evers must postpone the April 7 elections. He has closed schools, banned gatherings of 10 or more people, asked organizations to cancel events and closed indoor eating at restaurants.
He has also asked Wisconsin residents to avoid people -- period. And yet Gov. Evers still keeps the election on schedule. Older people are conscientious voters, but they are deeply concerned about losing their lives if they vote in person at this point in time.
Absentee voting is not a viable alternative for a great many of them, either. One of the requirements that a voter must meet when casting an absentee ballot is to produce a driver's license or ID through the internet or a smart phone -- a task the most old people find exceedingly difficult or impossible. In short, if they choose not to vote in person because of fear of the deadly virus, any attempt to vote absentee is likely to be frustrated by technical issues.
By not postponing the election, Gov. Evers is putting older voters in a no-win situation. That is unconscionable, given the easy alternative of postponing the election.
Greg Smith, McFarland
