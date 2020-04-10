Appreciate nature during virus crisis -- Tom Sinclair

During the coronavirus crisis, be grateful for wild places and the visionaries who ensured their protection -- people such as Wisconsin’s own John Muir, Aldo Leopold and Gaylord Nelson.

I, like many, have turned to parks, trails and nature preserves for reassurance. Regular walks and bike rides ease anxiety and relieve cabin fever.

Ironically, these public places that normally provide refuge from the pressures of modern life are among the few where we can still spend time together while keeping a safe distance from one another. In this way, they offer a much-needed sense of community.

With our nation in lockdown as the 50th anniversary of Earth Day approaches, we face a “silent spring” unlike any before it. Let’s appreciate simple things too often overlooked -- early flowers, migrating birds, budding trees, the smell of warming soil -- and take comfort in knowing that much of what is precious in life goes on.

Tom Sinclair, Madison