Apply pro-life tactics to gun debate -- Lisa Kass

Our mayor wants people to speak up about the rise of gun violence in the city. OK. I’ll start -- Do something!
Thanks to the Republicans’ concealed carry law, more guns are on the street. How can you tell a good person with a gun from a bad person with a gun? That’s a question I’d like the Republicans to answer. If the answer is more people arming themselves, how’s that working out?
Solutions? How about taxing the sale of ammunition? Since we can’t seem to get guns off the streets, let’s limit how much ammo someone can purchase. Ban all gun sales on the internet. Register guns and gun sales.
How about a 48-hour waiting period before someone can acquire ammo? Individuals would need to fill out forms to establish their mental capacity for gun ownership. Also, they would need to be counseled about the damage a gun causes to people.
If these tactics sound familiar, they're the tactics used by the right-to-life groups. Why can’t this approach be used to get guns off our streets?
Lisa Kass, Madison
