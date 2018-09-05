Reading and listening to the tributes to John McCain, a statesman and honored veteran, as well as Aretha Franklin, the queen of soul, I thought how different these two were and how together they epitomize what America is all about. Both worked to contribute to the greater good.
What has happened to the ideals on which our country was founded, for which thousands have fought and died for? Why have we stopped welcoming the stranger, the downtrodden, the refugee? It's time for each of us to apply the Pledge of Allegiance to our daily lives, and I quote:
"I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all."
Please note the pledge does not say Christian, Muslim, atheist, white, black, yellow, brown, or red. It says "all." May the higher power of each of us help us realize these ideals through love, tolerance, giving and forgiving.
Lila Hemlin, Madison