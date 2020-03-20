Applaud leaders for unpopular action -- Rex Tilley
Applaud leaders for unpopular action -- Rex Tilley

Throughout history, the few have had to suffer at times for the benefit of the many -- cancellations of championship tournaments, dream vacations, interruption of education.

The quarantines may be necessary or not -- but who really knows? It's one of those situations where bad things can happen regardless of what you do. Our leaders should be applauded for taking steps that could imperil their electability because they are doing what is right -- not what is popular.

Depending which camp you are in, opinions will vary. If the threat subsides, you will either believe the precautions worked or that they were never necessary to begin with. If you have ever made a decision to put the welfare of others ahead of your own, I thank you for your service.

Rex Tilley, Brooklyn

