Appeasing Putin won't work again -- David F. Olson

In 1938, the Germans under Adolf Hitler threatened to invade Czechoslovakia if the Sudetenland was not ceded to Germany. At that time, the Sudetenland population was predominantly German.

In 1938, the world leaders headed by England's Neville Chamberlain agreed to allow Hitler to annex the Sudetenland at a Munich conference, thinking that this would appease Hitler and stop his expansionist threats, while the world and the United States stood by.

Shortly after that, Germany invaded Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands and France. The only difference today is that Vladimir Putin and Russia have replaced Hitler and Germany. Both men are madmen and refused to surrender. Thousands of children and Ukrainians are being slaughtered while we stand by and watch.

Let's cut our loses now and stand up to Putin and his scorched-Earth policy -- before it's too late. At least provide Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the appropriate weapons to defend his courageous people.

David F. Olson, Fitchburg