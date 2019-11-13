Thank you for covering the disgusting behavior last week by the Republicans who control the state Assembly and Senate. They did nothing about Wisconsin's gun problems.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, doubts that a high percentage of Wisconsin residents want action on this issue. I am calling on those of us who do want the Legislature to take up and solve the problem of guns and gun violence to write an old-fashioned letter to Speaker Vos at Room 217 West State Capitol, P.O. Box 8953, Madison, WI 53708.
Let him know that you are one of the 80% of people he is dismissing and that you want him to stop blocking action and start doing his job to represent the citizens of Wisconsin. Include your party affiliation, because I'm sure that some members of his party are in the 80%. Also provide a way for him to contact you should he think you are not a real person.
You could also call his office at 608-266-9171. This won't be a poll, which he dismisses, but a call to action from the people of this state. And make sure your representative also gets notified of your request to act.
Julie Crego, Middleton