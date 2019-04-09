Brian Hagedorn was elected April 2 to the Wisconsin Supreme Court by a razor-thin margin.
He was not expected to win. His ultra-conservative, homophobic views should have placed him at a distinct disadvantage in a state that has historically upheld the rights of all citizens to be treated with equality and fairness. But sadly and shamefully, voter apathy is alive and well in Wisconsin.
With only a 27% turnout statewide, 73% of eligible voters chose not to vote. They chose not to stand up and affirm the values we supposedly believe in. But if this election tells us anything, it is that our Wisconsin values must be conscientiously defended, and that begins at the ballot box.
So if you disagreed with Hagedorn's beliefs that same-sex partners should be barred from speaking for one another in the hospital, that transgender people should be sterilized, that Planned Parenthood is a "wicked organization," that same-sex relationships allow a slippery slope to bestiality, that the NAACP is a "disgrace to America," and yet you did not vote, shame on you.
All of us must now live with the consequences of your inaction. With the 2020 election looming on the horizon, stand up for our American values. Get registered. Vote.
Marsha Gregg, Madison