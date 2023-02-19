Conscientious Democrats and citizens should look to the recent North Carolina Supreme Court election to see the danger of apathetic turnout. North Carolina Democrats held a 4-3 majority on the court. Using this majority, the court was able to redress some of the egregious Republican gerrymandering and voter suppression laws.

But in 2022, Republicans won two Democrat seats, giving them a 5-2 majority. (North Carolina judicial elections are partisan). Within days after being seated, the now Republican court called for a review of those rulines on gerrymandering and voter suppression. The speed of this reversal was unprecedented.

Republicans have spent decades gaining judicial control in Wisconsin, and the reason is simple. Their policies are broadly unpopular so they have weaponized the courts to validate policies they can’t win through fair and free elections. The recent Dobbs decision on abortion rights is a case in point.

The path is clear. Democrat judges are the last firewall saving any semblance of our constitutional democracy. Democrats must work tirelessly to get everyone to vote and elect the candidate in Tuesday's primary who can win in the April general election.

Then Democrats must double those efforts to ensure victory in April. Anything less will give us a Wisconsin that most of us will neither recognize nor like.

Brig. Gen. Jerome Jones, retired, Madison

