Antifa is not an organized group -- Roy Christianson

President Donald Trump has referred to antifa as a dangerous organization, very recently and famously indicating he'd designate it as a terrorist organization.

His attributions about this so-called organization are wrong on a number of levels, but most basically because antifa isn't an organization. What is termed "antifa" has been described correctly as a vaguely defined movement of left-wing and anti-fascist activists. It is not an organization, just as sports fans are not an organization.

Words and truth matter, though the president often fails this test. Moreover, it is disturbing, to say the least, that he rails against people who oppose anti-fascism. He is apparently unable to recall that we fought fascism in World War II.

Roy Christianson, Madison