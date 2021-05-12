Anti-vaccine rants are irresponsible -- Gary Weismer

The other day I tuned the radio to the Milwaukee Brewers' post-game show, but I was too late. Instead of the baseball game, a local talk show host was ranting about the COVID-19 vaccine.
The host offered talking points such as:
- What do you care if I get sick with the virus, that's my business.
- People who have already had the virus and recovered have antibodies and so they are immune.
- People who have gotten the "experimental" vaccine "may" have antibodies but we just don't know for sure.
- The vaccine is likely to be dangerous.
- Vaccination doesn't benefit society.
We expect this sort of coarse ignorance from some political talk show hosts. But it's still shocking -- maybe more so when it is local. Or maybe the hosts of such shows view their rants as must-hear performance art for their listeners. Either way, whether it is ignorance or performance, it's deeply irresponsible.
Read the relevant science. Write a different script. Or simply say nothing about this issue. One more suggestion: Look up the definition of "public health."
Gary Weismer, Middleton