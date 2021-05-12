 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anti-vaccine rants are irresponsible -- Gary Weismer
0 comments

Anti-vaccine rants are irresponsible -- Gary Weismer

  • 0

The other day I tuned the radio to the Milwaukee Brewers' post-game show, but I was too late. Instead of the baseball game, a local talk show host was ranting about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The host offered talking points such as:

  • What do you care if I get sick with the virus, that's my business.
  • People who have already had the virus and recovered have antibodies and so they are immune.
  • People who have gotten the "experimental" vaccine "may" have antibodies but we just don't know for sure.
  • The vaccine is likely to be dangerous.
  • Vaccination doesn't benefit society.

We expect this sort of coarse ignorance from some political talk show hosts. But it's still shocking -- maybe more so when it is local. Or maybe the hosts of such shows view their rants as must-hear performance art for their listeners. Either way, whether it is ignorance or performance, it's deeply irresponsible.

Read the relevant science. Write a different script. Or simply say nothing about this issue. One more suggestion: Look up the definition of "public health."

Gary Weismer, Middleton

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his recent Mendota Marsh comic strip. 
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics