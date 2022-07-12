Anti-democratic politicians must go -- Darin Burleigh

The State Journal's editorial of July 3 editorial, " Clarify vote count to stop next coup ," is of course entirely correct. Updating the archaic procedures in the Electoral Count Act is critical.

But we saw several disturbing challenges to voting rights in the aftermath of the 2020 election. U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, joined a growing chorus of extremists suggesting that state legislatures could reject the vote count entirely and choose their own electors. Even more troubling, some election experts are worried that the Supreme Court could endorse this anti-democratic idea when they hear the case of “Moore vs. Harper," which could give states more authority over elections.