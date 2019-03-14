Let’s get real.
While the recent kerfuffle over the remarks from U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., concerning allegiance to a foreign country resulted in the U.S. House of Representatives’ anti-semitism resolution, Wisconsin recently enacted what can easily be interpreted as a limited loyalty test in favor of the state of Israel.
At the behest of groups such as the Milwaukee Jewish Federation and Christians United for Israel, Wisconsin Act 248 requires applicants to state agencies for contracts over $100,000 to agree that they are not and will not during the duration of the contract participate in politically motivated boycotts of Israeli entities.
At an Assembly hearing, a supporter of the bill noted that over 20 other states had enacted similar legal encumbrances.
In January 2018, a federal court in Kansas found that the Kansas anti-boycott limited loyalty test in favor of Israel violated a teacher’s First Amendment free speech rights. The court wrote, "Under the First Amendment, states cannot retaliate or impose conditions on an independent contractor 'on a basis that infringes his constitutionally protected freedom of speech.'"
Joel Garb, Black Earth