Anti-abortion laws are not Christian -- Margaret Benbow

A new, controversial Texas law bans abortions after a heartbeat can be detected, around six weeks.
This law is outrageous for many reasons, but I'm particularly upset by the claim by some self-identified Christians that they support it because of their "faith." Christians, the real kind, follow the teachings of Jesus Christ.
I have read Jesus's Gospels (the New Testament books of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John) many times. Jesus did not utter one word on the subjects of abortion or contraception. Not a single word. He covered everything he thought was important, but not that. Nor is this subject dealt with anywhere in the whole Bible.
The commandment "Thou shalt not kill" tells people not to murder each other. It's addressing adults, not embryos. Anti-choice action is not supported anywhere in the Bible. It emphatically has nothing to do with "faith" or Christianity.
These false invented opinions do not come from Jesus. And anyone who would target an anguished young woman or girl, punishing her for her desperate circumstances, is not only un-Christian but barely human.
Margaret Benbow, Madison