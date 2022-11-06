 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Anthony Hamilton is best choice for sheriff -- Gary L. Kriewald

Dane County deserves safe streets and neighborhoods. Unfortunately, in Madison, rioting mobs are allowed to trash Downtown and State Street and to vandalize public buildings and monuments all in the name of gauzy notions of "justice" and "equity."

Anthony Hamilton has pledged to ignore feel-good experiments that valorize criminals and brand ordinary citizens as racists when they dare to ask for commonsense law-and-order policies. It's time for Dane County voters to do more than look for the "right" letter after a candidate's name. Vote for sensible, proven leadership. Vote for Hamilton for sheriff.

Gary L. Kriewald, Madison

