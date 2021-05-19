 Skip to main content
Anthem effort has earned a slow clap -- John Niesen
I would like to do a slow clap for efforts to bring the national anthem to publicly funded sporting events. Slow clap, by the way, shows disapproval.

So let’s really show patriotism. The national anthem has, as I understand it, four verses. Let’s sing all four. And someone added one during the Civil War. A true patriot would have that one memorized.

And why limit it to one singing? If I am playing rec league softball, we really need to have the anthem at the start of every inning. To do otherwise would be un-American. Every inning? What am I thinking? Every batter deserves a playing of the anthem. All four verses. Five if you are a true American. I would suggest we sing at every pitch, but we don’t want the whole thing to turn ridiculous.

And why stop at sporting events? I was sitting at a stop light last week, and I thought, “You know, we really could use the national anthem here.” Yes, sir: A red, white and blue stop light with a bald eagle is needed on every street sign. That’s America to me.

Clap. Clap. Clap.

John Niesen, Middleton

