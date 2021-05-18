Anthem doesn't belong in sports -- Virginia Scholtz

Wisconsin should not require the national anthem before sporting events. Competitive sports have nothing to do with patriotism.
Professional teams use it more as advertising than as an expression of respect for the county and the country's founding goals of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
This idea is not consistent with the Republican Party, which has traditionally been in favor of keeping government out of our private lives. Keep sports and entertainment out of politics. Keep politics out of sports and entertainment.
Virginia Scholtz, Madison