 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anthem doesn't belong in sports -- Virginia Scholtz
0 comments

Anthem doesn't belong in sports -- Virginia Scholtz

  • 0

Wisconsin should not require the national anthem before sporting events. Competitive sports have nothing to do with patriotism.

Professional teams use it more as advertising than as an expression of respect for the county and the country's founding goals of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

This idea is not consistent with the Republican Party, which has traditionally been in favor of keeping government out of our private lives. Keep sports and entertainment out of politics. Keep politics out of sports and entertainment.

Virginia Scholtz, Madison

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his recent Mendota Marsh comic strip. 
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics