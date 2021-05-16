Anthem bill ignores freedom of speech -- Bert Schaetz

Politicians on both side of the aisle claim to be strong proponents of free speech. Yet the bipartisan bill to enforce patriotism by requiring the national anthem to be played eviscerates that right.
For being elected officials, it’s shocking how many are ignorant of the Constitution and Bill of Rights. Freedom of speech is in the very First Amendment. If our leaders can’t grasp that, what can they grasp?
Shame on the Democrats who voted along with this Republican stunt. And shame on Republicans -- the party that wants to overturn the last election, rewrite the events that led to the insurrection, and destroy our democracy in favor of an authoritarian regime -- for telling the rest of us how to be patriotic.
Bert Schaetz, Monona