Another wolf hunt isn't necessary -- Susan Fiore

The Department of Natural Resources is contemplating another season for shooting wolves. Why shoot wolves at all? They are an important part of the ecosystem, we learned that in Yellowstone National Park.
- They kill only to eat and defend themselves and their pack.
- They keep herds strong by weaning out the sick and weak.
- Their population is not out of control; in fact, it's in danger again because of the last hunt.
The only reason to kill wolves is so people with needy egos can make themselves feel big and strong. But it's not a gun that makes you big and strong.
Susan Fiore, Verona