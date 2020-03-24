Anne Frank is still inspirational -- Mary Doeringsfeld

As a retired eighth-grade English teacher, I am recalling the many years I spent reading "The Diary of Anne Frank" with my students. Millions of young people all over the world have been reading Anne’s story since her diary was discovered decades ago in the warehouse in Amsterdam where her Jewish family spent over two years hiding from the Nazis during the German occupation of Holland. The Franks and VanDaans lived in total conﬁnement while supplies were brought to them by faithful employee Miep Gies.
In this time when we are being asked to keep social distance and to conﬁne ourselves to our homes for a relatively brief time, it is relevant to reﬂect on the strength of this brave 15-year-old whose eventual fate we all know. Our fear is not the arrival of Nazi troops at our door, but of a deadly virus that we can neither see nor hear and that is lurking in every corner of the world.
Keep these famous words from Anne’s diary in your mind as you continue to follow the health guidelines: “Where there's hope, there's life. It fills us with fresh courage and makes us strong again.”
Let us all think of our hopes for the future as we face another day of self-isolation with fresh courage.
Mary Doeringsfeld, Platteville
