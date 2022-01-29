Animal research benefits society -- Denise Beckfield

I'd like to weigh in on the enormous value of animal research, which has been ignored by the proposal to ban facilities in Madison that breed animals for research.
Thanks to animal research, we have vaccines for polio, diphtheria, smallpox, tetanus and measles, which have saved countless lives and immense suffering. Most readers were probably born after polio vaccines were available. But both my husband and I went to school with older students whose disabilities were a horrifying reminder of just how critical the polio vaccine was.
Research on Parkinson's Disease, which led to the development of effective medications for the disorder and a Nobel Prize, was conducted using animals. We have life-saving insulin, thanks to animal research. Finally, thanks to the results of animal research, I've been taking a medication that's kept my brain tumor from growing larger for more than 24 years, sparing me the need to undergo additional surgeries and sparing our sons considerable anxiety.
And while private companies may breed animals used for research, in most cases the research is conducted at universities that have protocols to ensure that the animals are treated humanely and that the research is conducted according to strict ethical standards.
Denise Beckfield, San Diego, Calif.