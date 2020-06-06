Angry violence hurts cause justice -- Donna Silver

The tragic events of 9/11 and the murder of George Floyd have a few unexpected and instructive similarities.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

In both events, people were at first united in a sense of shared tragedy and mourning. After 9/11, there as an abundance of goodwill from around the world. After the murder of George Floyd, Americans of all races and political persuasions were, at first, united.

But opportunities were soon squandered. After 9/11 we attacked Iraq, a country that was not connected to the attack on the World Trade Center, killing tens of thousands of innocent people. After the murder of George Floyd, massive peaceful protests soon deteriorated into wide-scale violence and looting. In both cases, good will was soon spent.

We cannot change what happened after 9/11, but it is not too late to change our present course. I hope we can proceed in a more thoughtful, more political way. Anger is understandable, but after a point, anger without a plan is dangerous. It could easily lead to the reelection of Donald Trump. We should all remember the violent protests at the 1968 Chicago Democratic Convention, which helped pave the way to Richard Nixon’s election.

Donna Silver, Madison