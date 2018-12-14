In April of 1945, I was part of the 20th Armored Division along with the 45th Infantry Division that "liberated" the horrible Dachau concentration camp near Munich, Germany. We exposed to the world the indescribable atrocities that sickened and numbed us into silence.
No one in my platoon could say anything -- nor was there any need to. We were sickened, shamed and angry.
Now we are faced with a new young generation, such as some student in Baraboo, who by their actions seem to support the obscenities of Nazism.
The numbness is gone, but my anger remains.
Tom Sitter, Madison