Anger and despair can't be ignored -- Jane Noffke

The murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer was a reprehensible crime.

Anyone who knows history and has paid attention knows it is not an isolated incident. When such crimes go unpunished -- as they usually do -- it sends a horrific message to police that they can do whatever they want to you, and there is nothing you can do about it. This is terrorism used against American citizens.

White people, like me, cannot use the looting and violence of recent days as an excuse to discount the anger and despair of black people who have lived so long under a reign of terror. Now President Donald Trump seems to be suggesting that a violent response and more mass incarceration of black men is the solution -- in other words, more of the same.

If you are outraged by current protesters, remember Colin Kaepernick, who lost his football career as the result of a dignified and peaceful protest of police brutality against his people. He took a knee during the playing of the national anthem. President Trump vilified him. White football fans were outraged.

The vast majority of recent demonstrations have been peaceful, too. Don't let the results be the same.

Jane Noffke, Madison