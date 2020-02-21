And the wind whispers, 'doughnuts' -- Tom Stone

We have an interesting wind phenomenon here that seems to be repeated around the world under different names.
Southern Europe has its Sirocco. Southern California has its Santa Ana winds. Canada has the Chinook. West Africa has the Harmattan.
We have the Fosdal's Zephyr.
It usually occurs Saturday mornings shortly after waking. It begins as a soft breeze that whistles through the trees, reminiscent of the whispered word "doughnuts." It usually doesn't stop unless I get up and drive east until I arrive in downtown Stoughton at Fosdal's Bakery.
It's a mystery as to why this happens, but thank goodness it does.
Tom Stone, Oregon