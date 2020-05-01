An ode to reality TV guy Trump -- Dan Stier

He's a reality TV guy,
Don't ever forget.
A classic reality TV guy,
What you see is what you get.
He needs to know that you know
He'll always be the boss.
Got to keep your attention,
No matter what the cost.
No need to say he's sorry --
If it works, he'll lie or cheat.
Any lie that draws applause
He's certain to repeat.
Honesty is for suckers,
What works for him is lies.
Got him where he is today,
This reality TV guy.
He'll promise something for today --
Say the opposite tomorrow.
Don't expect repayment,
For whatever he might borrow.
Don't expect him to be steady.
Don't expect he'll have your back.
If mocking makes him look strong,
Be ready to be attacked.
If you're looking for a leader
In a time of pandemic infection,
It's not the reality TV guy
You want to look to for direction.
Dan Stier, Madison
