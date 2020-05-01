An ode to reality TV guy Trump -- Dan Stier

He's a reality TV guy,

Don't ever forget.

A classic reality TV guy,

What you see is what you get.

He needs to know that you know

He'll always be the boss.

Got to keep your attention,

No matter what the cost.

No need to say he's sorry --

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

If it works, he'll lie or cheat.

Any lie that draws applause

He's certain to repeat.

Honesty is for suckers,

What works for him is lies.

Got him where he is today,

This reality TV guy.

He'll promise something for today --

Say the opposite tomorrow.

Don't expect repayment,