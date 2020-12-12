An obituary for the Republican Party -- Philip Wiseley

The Republican Party died after a short illness. It was born in Ripon on March 20, 1854, and throughout its life stood for truth, compassion and compromise.
Its successor, the ReTrumplican Party, is founded on lies, callousness and conflict. The ReTrumplican Party has millions of members who support its positions: COVID-19 is a hoax (it is not), the election was stolen (it was not), mask requirements are wrong (they are not), climate change is a liberal lie (it is not), bribery, bullying, lawsuits and threats are successful methods of goal attainment (apparently this one is true).
Many Americans fondly remember the newly departed Republican Party and will miss its many contributions to an America that at one time could pull together to defeat a common foe that threatened the health and livelihood of every citizen.
The party joins the Whig, Federalist and Prohibition parties in America's past. It is survived by only one son -- U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.
Rest in Peace.
Philip Wiseley, Madison
