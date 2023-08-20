More than 8,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers make a difference in Madison, Dane County and communities across Wisconsin by providing well over 1 million hours of service.

At over 850 locations throughout the state, they provide educational programming, support citizens with disabilities and the elderly, assist homeless youth, construct housing, complete conservation and disaster recovery projects, help people lead healthier lives and assist in other ways.

But their ability to positively impact our state is threatened by the budget being proposed in the House of Representatives, which would slash federal AmeriCorps funding by more than 50%. If these budget changes were enacted, they would lead to a dramatic reduction in funding for Wisconsin programs, drastically decreasing the services being provided to help others.

In Dane County, this would impact programming from the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Dane County, United Way of Dane County, Partners for After School Success, Operation Fresh Start and other organizations serving at schools, clinics and nonprofits.

Congress should reject these cuts proposed in the House and should adopt the AmeriCorps funding levels passed by the Senate Appropriations Committee, which had wide bipartisan support for maintaining funding for AmeriCorps programs and the difference they make.

Yolanda Shelton-Morris, Madison