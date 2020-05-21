America's 'fake' president lies and destroys our country -- Charles Strother

Early in his campaign for the presidency, Donald Trump said, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters.”

Recently, he visited Ford Motors in Detroit, violating both the factory’s safety policy requiring face masks as well as a Michigan order forbidding non-essential travel. Trump lies daily and violates the recommendations of scientific advisors of his own administration.

When will the Republican leaders in Washington realize he is a destructive force on our great country? Will they ever hold him accountable for his actions? Will he lose voters in the upcoming campaign as a result of the many things he has done to divide us and make those in other countries look at us with scorn and disappointment?