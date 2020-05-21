America's 'fake' president lies and destroys our country -- Charles Strother
America's 'fake' president lies and destroys our country -- Charles Strother

Early in his campaign for the presidency, Donald Trump said, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters.”

Recently, he visited Ford Motors in Detroit, violating both the factory’s safety policy requiring face masks as well as a Michigan order forbidding non-essential travel. Trump lies daily and violates the recommendations of scientific advisors of his own administration.

When will the Republican leaders in Washington realize he is a destructive force on our great country? Will they ever hold him accountable for his actions? Will he lose voters in the upcoming campaign as a result of the many things he has done to divide us and make those in other countries look at us with scorn and disappointment?

America cannot tolerate another term for this “fake” president.

Charles Strother, Madison

