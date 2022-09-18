 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Americans workers must stop hating each other -- Stephen Sprague

I came across something recently that seems worth repeating. Apparently, no one in the world hates Americans as much as other Americans do.

For generations we’ve been taught to behave like that. Working people in our country are forever up in arms, convinced that somewhere, somehow other poor people are getting a better deal than they are. The mere thought that someone, somewhere might game the system makes us willing to watch children, families and warm puppies struggle, languish and decay in front of us, while we lavish tax relief on billionaires, convinced somehow that all of us will eventually profit from a system like that.

It never has worked. It never will.

Stephen Sprague, Middleton

