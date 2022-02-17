Americans want medical aid in dying -- Fritz Jenkins

I am requesting everyone in Wisconsin to contact their lawmakers and tell them to pass legislation for medical aid in dying.

Currently, we don't allow terminally ill patients (those with less than 6 months to live who are usually older than 70) to ingest pills to end their extreme pain and suffering.

But we allow more than 6,000 abortions each year of fetuses in Wisconsin. Where is the justice or rationale in that? Am I missing something?

Ten states and Washington, D.C., have passed laws allowing medical aid in dying. Switzerland passed such a law in 1941 -- yes, 81 years ago.

Over 70% of Americans want this option. It's time to get this done.

Fritz Jenkins, Madison