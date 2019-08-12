Why do we need to revisit this stupid gun control question? Because President Donald Trump said there is "no political appetite" for banning assault rifles now.
How wrong could this possibly be? All the polling shows that the large majority of the American people want assault rifles banned. Common sense does, too.
In 1934, Attorney General Homer Cummings said “a machine gun, of course, ought never to be in the hands of any private individual.” Assault rifles are way worse than machine guns. The National Rifle Association even gave “qualified support” for banning machine guns in 1934.
Since then they decided that this would violate the Second Amendment. But only a fool would argue that banning “assault rifles” was prohibited by the “right to keep and bear arms” as written in the Second Amendment.
Jac D. Bulk, La Crosse