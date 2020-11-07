Americans should embrace socialism -- Nancy Johnson

If one word creates a universal freak-out in America, it is “socialism.” Once that word is invoked, discussion stops.
But Americans love socialism. The two most popular government programs are socialist: Social Security and Medicare. Many incorrectly believe that we’re all unabashed capitalists. No, we just think that we’re unabashed capitalists. Recall the protesters of the Affordable Care Act who famously wanted politicians to “keep your government hands off my Medicare.”
Cuban Americans in south Florida have a particularly allergic reaction to the word “socialism.” They incorrectly conflate communism and socialism. Fidel Castro was a communist dictator, an autocrat. Nothing was socialist about him.
If we are looking for examples of socialism, look to Scandinavia, Germany and Canada, all countries that have higher standards of living. And look to those countries for models of government programs that make our lives better.
It’s time to embrace socialism.
Nancy Johnson, Windsor
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!