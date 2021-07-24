Americans deserve truth about Jan. 6 -- Bob Vetter

When I heard a bipartisan commission had been proposed to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, I felt a sense of hope that the truth about that day would be fully disclosed. I recalled how serious elected officials, both Republicans and Democrats, came together for the Watergate hearings and 9/11 Commission, with the sole purpose of finding the truth.
Regrettably, that simple goal may not be attainable in today’s political climate.
My hopes for a true accounting of what happened faded away when House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., verbally attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for her refusal to accept two of McCarthy’s nominees for the commission. McCarthy attacked Pelosi with more anger and indignation than he has ever showed over the events of Jan. 6.
McCarthy is not a serious elected official seeking the truth, nor are his two rejected nominees, Reps. Jim Banks, R-Ind., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. They are both presidential election deniers and among a handful of Republicans who voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.
The only thing McCarthy, Banks and Jordan have going for them is that they have passed the Trump fealty test which is the litmus test of the Republican Party. The events of Jan. 6 are tragic, but it would be even more tragic if the American people never get a truthful accounting that day.