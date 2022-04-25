Americans can't let Ukrainians down -- Gary Gorman

I just finished listening to a live panel discussion by a group of business leaders from Ukraine. They are part of an international business group called Young Leaders Organization. It was very moving to hear how their lives were changed dramatically on Feb. 24 -- the day Russia invaded their country.

A woman described how she had not slept for 10 days while trying to get her parents out of Bucha, Ukraine, where some of the worst atrocities happened. Another person described how he is running his plant 24-7 to supply medicine to wounded soldiers and civilians while bombs are exploding near his factory. One of the questions posed to the panel was, "How can we help?" The answer was, "Do not forget us."

We need to keep reminding our elected officials to support Ukraine in any way possible. This is a similar challenge that our parents and grandparents faced in the 1940s. They met the challenge. It is our time to be tested. We don't want to look back years from now and wish we would have stepped up when we had the chance. Speak up now.

Gary Gorman, Oregon