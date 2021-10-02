Americans attacked Americans Jan. 6 -- Joe Rickey

The Capitol riot that happened on Jan. 6 was not an attack on America. It was Americans attacking Americans. A group of people emboldened by the baseless claims of election fraud and “QAnonense,” as I like to call it, led to this.
Just because they aren’t as organized as the attackers on 9/11 does not preclude them from being accountable. These are Americans attacking Americans. This was an obvious attempt by a narcissist (Donald Trump) to overthrow the government.
The anonymity of social media has made this type of response possible. These were called forums online originally. The idea of a forum was that you would voice your opinion and be called out on it.
If we don’t openly debate ideas, we will lose. Please look at the Afghan refugees who come here. They want a better place. Let’s not deprive them of that.
