American greatness died with debate -- Daniel Carey
American greatness died with debate -- Daniel Carey

I watched the presidential debate Tuesday night and witnessed the death of American greatness.

I'm not only embarrassed but sad. My father and uncles fought in World War II to defeat fascism. I was raised to believe in the greatness of America. We did not start wars, we ended them. We were the slayers of imperialists. We were great because we always fought "the good fight."

We were a charitable and honest people. We expected our leaders to be better than us, to be strong, straight shouldered and wise. Tuesday's debate I saw a vain, cruel and selfish man in the White House. Some of you may think "the end justifies the means" or that "he was joking," but your "dear leader" does not represent the best we have to offer. We have been greatly diminished.

We can and will do better. We owe it to those who came before and those who will come after.

Daniel Carey, Madison

