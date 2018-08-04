Nowadays, at both the local and national level, we see Democrats touting the idea of democratic socialism.

Cal Thomas: Spoiled children of America drawn to socialism For the current generation, it appears one thing is more seductive than sex — and that’s socialism.

Last Sunday, the State Journal featured a pro/con discussion on the concept. History brings forth both good and bad ideas and unfortunately sometimes bad ideas are implemented. Democratic socialism is one of those bad ideas that should be discarded.

Look at just one example of this. "Medicare for all" is being pushed as part of a democratic socialist agenda. A recent study said this idea would cost the country $32 trillion over a 10-year period. Wow! Nothing is free.

How would we pay for that? Higher taxes of course. In Europe, many countries employ a form of democratic socialism. Their citizens have agreed to pay high taxes for these services. A family that makes the equivalent of $50,000 could end up paying a 50 percent tax on those earnings in some European countries. I'm quite sure Americans are not interested in that kind of tax system.

Be careful for what you wish for.

Joseph Tripalin, McFarland