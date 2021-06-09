American can act to fix big problems -- Michael Pinkert

Friday's State Journal editorial, "Get back to solving climate crisis," was right on course.
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: The planet kept getting hotter while the politicians and public were distracted
The climate crisis threatens our economy, our health, our military and our very way of life. We need to act, and a revenue-neutral carbon fee is a solution we can all agree on: It's good for business, good for people and is a market-driven solution that keeps the government small.
Passing a carbon fee and dividend law, like the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, will spur on our American ingenuity. Help us fight the climate crisis, and prove that American can act to solve big problems.
Michael Pinkert, Madison