I’m approaching 80 now. I regret considerably that the people of this country put this vulgar, rude, psychopathic narcissist into the most powerful position in the world.
I served my country in the Vietnam War and came back to a military hospital where I spent nine months recovering from wounds I received, plus additional recovery time later. I could not be more ashamed of this man and the lackeys that follow him like a band of sheep.
I deeply regret America turning into a second- or even third-rate country because of the likes of him. I deeply regret our inhumanity toward our neighbor country and our attempt to build a wall that is unnecessary. It points to our feelings of seniority over the people trying to make a better life for themselves and shows the uncompassionate approach we have for them.
We all should be ashamed of ourselves. We’ll pay dearly for this in the world, I’m sure.
Richard Maxwell, Monona