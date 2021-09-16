America shouldn't rush into war again -- Philip B. Leavenworth

Thank you for publishing the illuminating article by Associated Press reporter Kathy Gannon “Scarred by War” in the Sept. 7 State Journal. I eagerly recommend to everyone this revealing portrait of past and present Afghanistan.
We need to know this information before we make another military commitment anywhere. The war in Afghanistan led to thousands of lost American lives, the deaths of over 300,000 local Afghans, and trillions of dollars in wasted U.S. resources. Have we finally learned that America is not the world’s policeman?
This is not to say that we should turn our backs on Afghanistan. I also recommend the movie “Charlie Wilson’s War,” presciently foretelling the outcome of neglectful disengagement. The line I remember most is: “The ball keeps bouncing!”
America’s greatness lies not in its military might but rather in its capacity to help other nations through diplomacy and well-spent aid.
I pray that Americans have learned this lesson and are eager to welcome without prejudice the thousands of Afghan refugees. I also pray that the new Afghan leaders will join collegially in the family of nations.
Philip Leavenworth, Mount Horeb