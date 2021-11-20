America should be a meritocracy -- Timothy Lauri

The America most of us want is a color-blind meritocracy. Most Americans want sovereignty over their lives. Most Americans believe we have equal worth and value before our creator. We embrace liberty and want to be judged for who we are, not how we look.
Left-wing progressives want none of that. They are seeking to destroy traditional American culture and self-reliant individualism. They want a collectivist welfare state that provides for everyone’s needs. Sadly, their programs have already paved the way to state servitude and subservience for so many of us. Our Founders would be appalled.
America has long been mutating from a republic in which individual liberty is paramount toward a political and institutional oligarchy. This oligarchy has no respect for liberty.
Thankfully, recent political trends suggest a turning in the direction of our country back to honoring liberty and individualism. Honoring self-reliant individualism and encouraging the "spirit of liberty” to step forward are what are needed now.
We the people need to throw out the party that has been inflicting a dangerous and tyrannical collectivist state on us.
It's time to voice the guarantees of our Constitution and disempower the oligarchy that endangers our God-given rights.
Timothy Lauri, Madison