America seems obsessed with death -- Judith Savit

Imagine, if you will, that you are a visitor from another planet, another world or time. How would the United States look to you? I submit that it might appear to be a culture in love with death. Why?
Too many of its citizens are unwilling to make the simplest accommodations to stop a deadly new virus from spreading.
Too many of its inhabitants are armed to the teeth with weapons designed to kill and maim, and are too willing to use them on each other.
Too many of its innocents are murdered at school, at worship, at work or play, and its leaders are doing nothing to prevent it from happening again.
Too many of its protectors, the police, are too quick (sometimes too eager) to use deadly force.
Too many of its people are taking the planet for granted, not changing their daily habits to ensure its survival for their descendants.
Too many unhealthy behaviors are damaging the very bodies they inhabit.
How does it look to you? Is this who we are? Is this who we want to be?
Judith Savit, Madison