America said 'no' to GOP agenda -- Al Jacobs

Democracy prevailed in Wisconsin and across the nation against great odds.

Many pundits, Republican Party leaders and Fox News talking heads predicted a red wave in the midterm elections. Instead, women and young voters turned out in droves in most states to tell elected officials that, no, they will not:

Take away women’s rights.

Install Trump-backed election deniers.

Threaten Social Security and Medicare.

Further bend tax laws to favor the billionaires who fund them.

Threaten minority rights.

Further rig election laws to favor them.

I personally am disappointed that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, was reelected, but that blemish pales in comparison to the win for Gov. Tony Evers and the national victory people gave the Democrats overall.

Once again the egregious gerrymandering imposed by Republicans gave them lopsided majorities in the state Assembly and Senate despite strong support for Democrats. That blight on democracy will be near impossible to fix until we get supreme courts that recognize the danger to democracy that gerrymandering represents.

Al Jacobs, Egg Harbor