Weather Alert

...POTENTIAL FOR WINTER STORM MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY EVENING... .A LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL TRACK SOUTHEAST OF WISCONSIN AND BRING A SWATH OF SNOW ACROSS THE AREA, SPREADING SOUTHWEST TO NORTHEAST MONDAY EVENING. THE SNOW WILL CONTINUE OVERNIGHT AND THROUGH TUESDAY AND BE HEAVY AT TIMES. IT APPEARS THE HIGHEST ACCUMULATIONS WILL OCCUR NORTH OF I-94 WITH LESSER AMOUNTS IN THE SOUTHEAST PORTION OF THE AREA. WINDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE DURING THE STORM LEADING TO SOME BLOWING SNOW IN PARTS OF THE AREA. THERE IS SOME LAKE ENHANCEMENT POTENTIAL SO SOME AREAS NEAR LAKE MICHIGAN ESPECIALLY NEAR AND NORTH OF MILWAUKEE MAY SEE SLIGHTLY HIGHER AMOUNTS. AS THE SYSTEM DEPARTS TUESDAY NIGHT WINDS WILL STILL BE GUSTY LEADING TO MORE BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW IN SOME AREAS. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 25 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT BOTH COMMUTES ON TUESDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW, SLEET OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. &&