I am amazed at the ignorance of a segment of the American public. I am saddened by the way our fellow citizens seem to avoid reading in favor of following broadcasts on radio, TV and other electronic equipment. These sources show a twisted reality and offer stilted and untrue, hateful information.
I am tired of so-called Americans who ignore our equality guaranteed in our hard-fought-for Constitution. Instead, they reject people based on ethnicity, color, religion, thought, sexual preferences and more. We forget that we are a free nation to think as we wish. If we have differences, it is our right to have them and not be punished for them.
I am horrified of the malevolence exhibited by some Americans because of the tyrannical, obnoxious, obtuse and generally rude conman occupying the sacred White House with his team of crooks. Already in two years, it seems we have seen more team members indicted and pleading guilty to serious crimes than in any administration in the history of our country.
Will America wake up and return to tolerance? Only time will tell.
David Wandel, Madison