America needs to invest in child care -- Macy Buhler

I am writing in support of the "Build Back Better" plan, specifically the part funding universal preschool and child care. Child care providers (either families at home or those who work in a center) need support so we can continue to care for working families and, most important, our future -- our children.
This plan will help me to fairly compensate our teaching staff while not overburdening parents, thanks to government support. For most parents, child care cost will be capped at 7% of their income. We do this as a country for elementary school age children and above. It is way past time we include all children.
Sadly, we are one of the only first-world countries not helping families with young children, and that struggle is showing. When one in three families are looking for child care so they can return to the workplace, we have a problem.
Putting money into staff salaries and staff training, as well as parents’ pockets, will increase staffing and the availability of care. Holding businesses accountable is essential to high quality care and a robust workforce. But we need Build Back Better to continue to grow.
Macy Buhler, DeForest, owner, Yahara River Learning Center