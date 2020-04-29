America needs better leadership -- Russell Pope
America needs better leadership -- Russell Pope

At a time of crisis, our nation is in dire need of leadership.

Unfortunately, we have a president who has suggested the injection of Lysol or other disinfectants, or somehow bringing ultraviolet light inside the body as treatments for COVID-19.

His Republican mates encourage citizens to gather to protest separation requirements. The president's administration removed a navel commander who revealed that sailors were infected by the virus.

I suggest such actions by the president approach being criminal in nature, and the support of Republican officeholders represent irresponsible behavior. At a time of crisis we need intelligent, responsible support from our elected officials, not what we are getting from our president or his supporters.

Russell Pope, Middleton

