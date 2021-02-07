America needs a stronger GOP -- Claudia Cooper

I’m a lifelong Democrat, but I mourn the disintegration of the GOP.
Many comments suggest Democrats are ecstatic that the GOP is imploding as we speak. But I want to push back on that. I don’t celebrate the trajectory of the GOP.
We as a country are much stronger if we have two parties that push one another to be their best. One faltering does not make us better. I never would have thought I would be advocating for a strong Republican Party, but I do. It makes us better, smarter and more productive.
Please, Republicans, come back with your conservative, balanced-budget minded, small government ideology, not radical conspiracy theories.
Claudia Cooper, Madison