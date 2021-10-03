America must unite to protect freedom -- Jan Somerfeld

In 2002, columnist Charles Krauthammer wrote “to understand the workings of American politics, you have to understand this fundamental law: Conservatives think liberals are stupid. Liberals think conservatives are evil.”
Today America is divided down the political lines. We distrust one another and have destroyed family relationships and ended friendships over politics. Many of us question how our great country got to this point.
We fear China and its global influence, yet we’re succumbing to the very strategies they so effectively use. Our opinions are scrutinized and suppressed to reshape our beliefs and values. Anyone who speaks out is demoralized and seen as the enemy. And we can no longer depend on journalists for unbiased news coverage. Both political parties have built coalitions with the press to advance their interests and influence.
New mandates are frequently proposed to control our behavior and activities. The COVID pandemic has become so politicized that it is now controlling almost every aspect of our lives -- psychologically and legally. Those who do not get vaccinated as required may no longer have jobs or be able to attend school.
If ever there was a time for Americans to be united and protect our freedoms, it is now. We are the United States of America. Please wake up, America.
Jan Somerfeld, Madison