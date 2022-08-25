America must not be ruled by fear -- Mark K. Allen

Marc Thiessen's column last Sunday, "Why Republicans don’t join Cheney," summarized the Republican Party's loyalty to Donald Trump as fear. The Republican fear the Democrats. So they are willing to accept Trump or a person like Trump for their president.

But much of what is happening is a result of worldwide conditions, not the result of any actions by one political party. Inflation is widespread as the world recovers from the pandemic. Climate change and violence affecting parts of the world are leading to refugees at many borders, including our own.

Fear is not a solution. What our country really needs is ideas, and Democrats are the only party putting ideas on the table. Rather than engage in the discussion of solutions, too many Republicans have chosen to simply stoke fear.

Surrendering to fear is not the American way. Our country has always stood up to fear and looked to the future. Our Founding Fathers did this, looking to form a new country. Abraham Lincoln looked beyond fear to bind up and heal a wounded country. Franklin Roosevelt reminded us that what we have to fear is fear itself.

Presidents from John F. Kennedy to Ronald Reagan asked us to look boldly forward. Liz Cheney and Republicans like her ask us to look beyond fear and beyond Trump to the future.

Mark K. Allen, Madison